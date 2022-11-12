Before the celebrations midterm elections in the United States, it was predicted that the Republican Party, would clearly be the winner and that in fact would translate into an electoral tsunami as a way of “Red Wave”.

But now, with the first results that emerge from that day, such forecasts and in fact it has been much more competitive than it was calculated.

The partial results although they throw a nourished democrat presence in the House of Representatives, will be the Republican Party the one that will get the most, while in the Senate it practically seems to repeat almost a tie as it has been maintained until these elections where they are at 50% each with the quality vote of the Vice President Kamala Harris. The same in the case of the governorships, which remain distributed almost in halves. In any case, this week some pending seats will be resolved both in the chambers and in the governorships and the districts that comprise them, although they point to a reality of checks and balances that will force arduous negotiations between both parties.

Of this elections Other trends are also emerging that will positively or negatively affect the relations of that country with ours. This is how the strengthening of the president is evident Joe Biden, Who could be more energetic against the government of President López Obrador, not only in terms of migrants but also in the area of ​​energy, within the framework of the TEMEC; the same can be seen the setback of donald trump in terms of political presence and power inside and outside the borders of the United States, which I am pleased about because democratic values ​​are strengthened, in addition to the fact that the ultra-right groups, especially the white supremacists, will have to reduce their growing hostility to the the Latino, Asian and African-American community, which does not mean that they are weak to stop exerting strong pressure along our border against migrants and demanding a greater fight against drugs, especially fentanyl; Likewise, another variable is the emergence of new political figures on the Republican side that could displace Trump’s candidacy and re-election ambitions, as is the case of Ron DeSantis, the triumphant Governor of Florida.

We will soon know then, once the votes for this election day are duly counted and formalized, how much these consequences and tendencies are accentuated or diminished, although everything seems to indicate that they will predominate as constants in the sociopolitical and economic sphere of North America, and therefore in Mexico.