Calenda: “France’s reaction is unspeakable”

“The reaction of France is unspeakable”. To say it not (or rather not only) the center-right, but also Carlo Calenda, who thus breaks the pro-French front of the opposition. “I am not defending Giorgia Meloni, of whom I was and remain an opponent. I defend Italy. And I have no embarrassment to say, moreover as president of a party that is in the Macron group in Europe, that the reaction of the French government on the Ocean Viking question is beyond measure, made to speak more to Le Pen and Zemmour, or to their sovereignists. than us »”, Calenda told Corriere della Sera.

The Action leader spares no criticism of the Meloni government: “Meanwhile, let’s say that the Piantedosi management on landings and NGOs is the remake of what Salvini did, a drama on the skin of the castaways. Unacceptable. But then there is the rest “. And here is the criticism of Macron: “At home he suffered attacks for accepting the migrants who arrived here, so he thought of transforming a misunderstanding into a crisis with Italy. Sending 500 gendarmes to Ventimiglia and asking for the blockade relocation. An unspeakable and unjustifiable act “, Calenda told Corriere della Sera.

Molteni: “They will be inhumane, Paris rakes up migrants”

The government also remembers this, with the Northern League undersecretary Nicola Molteni, who in an interview with La Stampa says: “Just think that in ten years we have received one million requests for international asylum. in these days in Catania. Where would the inhumanity be? And then, do they speak to them that they unilaterally sealed the border in Ventimiglia? They cannot give any human lessons to anyone. They had suspended Schengen in 2015 after the Bataclan and Charlie Hebdo attacks for anti- terrorism, and then reiterated the suspension in the following years for anti-immigration without coordinating with the European Commission and partners. Claviere woods “, Molteni tells La Stampa.

