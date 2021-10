The president of the Liguria Region: “We need to understand why our constituents did not vote. We gave the center-left the effect of the Draghi government “

Genoa – WhatsApp doesn’t work, but Giovanni Toti’s phone doesn’t stop ringing. And the messages that come from all over Italy, from Savona, from his Ameglia, do not make the governor smile. «We have given Pd and M5S the Draghi effect. We must reflect on why a piece of our electorate did not go to vote ».