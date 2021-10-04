The accusation of the entrepreneur of the port of Genoa: “Stop also the war between terminal operators: this is how we all lose”

Genoa – Augusto Cosulich, the “first customer of the port of Genoa”, calls him on black friday. «On September 24th – says the Genoese entrepreneur – the access of trucks to the gate of the Sech terminal generated a queue that left from the Morandi bridge at 8 in the morning ». The snake has forced «one of us master to enter the quay at 4 pm, after an 8-hour queue ».