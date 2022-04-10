Marine Le Pen believes it: the RN candidate in the ballot for the 2022 presidential elections in France promises to “put France in order in five years” if she is elected. “The political decisions of the next five years will depend on your vote – you said in your first speech after the first round of data – even if they will actually commit France for the next 50 years. We will put France in order in five years. years”.

“The French people did me the honor of entering the second round. I express my sincere gratitude to the voters. All those who did not vote for Emmanuel Macron today are called to join our group” said the leader of the Rassemblement National , assuring: “We will win”.