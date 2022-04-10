Beautiful race in Moto3 in Austin to conclude the MotoGP program. The third Italian success did not arrive after those of Tony Arbolino in Moto2 and Enea Bastianini in MotoGP, but the tricolor was in any case well represented with Dennis Foggia and Andrea Migno on the podium in second and third position. Triumph was Jaume Masia, very good in the final, regulating Migno at the end of the long straight and responding to the desperate attempt of the VR46 riders academy driver at the penultimate corner, an attack that cost Migno the second position gained by Dennis Foggia, new leader of the world. The former leader Sergio Garcia, in fact, crashed in the middle of the race following a contact with Daniel Holgado, then in turn ended up on the ground (twice in total since he was then knocked down by Kaito Toba at the last corner). Fourth place for Ayumu Sasaski, fifth Deniz Oncu, Xavi Artigas, Izan Guevara (despite countless long lap penalties), Carlos Tatay, Riccardo Rossi and Tatsuki Suzuki complete the top-10. Points also for Stefano Nepa, 13th.



