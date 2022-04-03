Mexico.- This 2022 will be held voting in Mexico to renew 6 of the 32 governorships of the country, starting with the electoral campaigns from this Sunday, April 3, officially presenting the candidates.

The leader of the National Regeneration Movement, Mario Slimgave his support to the party’s candidates, hoping that the so-called Fourth Transformation will reach the states where there will be elections.

The candidates They are:

For Aguascalientes, Nora Ruvalcaba

Durango: Marina Vitela

Hidalgo: Julio Menchaca

Oaxaca: Solomon Jara Cruz

Tamaulipas: Americo Villarreal

Quintana Roo: Mara Lezama

Elections in Mexico

According to the calendar of National Electoral Institute (INE), the campaigns will begin this April 3 and will end on June 1, four days before the election.

The June 5 elections take place one year after the midterm elections, held on June 6, 2021, in which the ruling coalition led by the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) party, of the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradormanaged to prevail in 11 of the 15 state governorships that were at stake.

For these elections, the opposition alliance Va por México, made up of the National Action (PAN), Institutional Revolutionary (PRI) and Democratic Revolution (PRD) parties, will compete in 4 of 6 states, while the coalition led by Brunette and that also make up the Labor Party (PT) and the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM) will also contend in 4 of 6 states.

In Oaxaca and Quintana Roo the PRI goes alone, the same as Morena in Aguascalientes.

According to a survey by the FactoMétrica firm, in Aguascalientes the Va por México alliance leads the intention to vote with 46.2% of intention to vote, followed by Morena with 33.8%.

In Durango, the Together We Make History coalition made up of Morena-PT-PVEM is ahead of the PAN-PRI-PRD coalition with 43.5% versus 39.2%, respectively.

In Hidalgo, the Morena-PT union with the Nueva Alianza party has 50.3% in intention to vote compared to 30.1% of the Va por México alliance in second place.

Meanwhile, in Oaxaca, the Morena-PT-PVEM coalition is in first place with 53.6% and far behind in second place with 13.4% is the PRI.

In Quintana Roo, the Morena-PT-PVEM coalition is also ahead with 41.8%, followed by the Va por México alliance with 19%.

The same coalitions occupy the same positions in the state of Tamaulipas with 48.2% and 41.1%.