Aleix Espargarò he has not thrown away the great opportunity to seize the first career success in MotoGP for himself and for Aprilia, never before tonight in the premier class. The Spanish rider set his compatriot Jorge Martin (Ducati) in a beautiful tug-of-war, thus canceling the zero in the standings. Alex Rins completes the podium with Suzuki.

In the first three races Ducati, KTM and Aprilia dropped a European trio against the Japanese Honda, Suzuki and Yamaha. Aleix Espargarò also took the lead of the world championship at 45 points. Fourth place for Alex Rins, then Francesco Bagnaia, Brad Binder, Maverick Vinales, Fabio Quartararo, Marco Bezzecchi and Enea Bastianini who completes the top-10.

MotoGP | Argentina GP 2022, order of arrival