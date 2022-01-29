Genoa – The political earthquake caused in the center-right by the election of Mattarella as president of the republic begins to make itself felt its aftermath also in Liguria.

Viviani (Lega): “A reflection is needed in view of the elections”

A “stab” by Toti and Coraggio Italia to the center-right on the elections for the President of the Republic. This is how Lorenzo Viviani (Lega) expresses himself, who comes to question the holding of the Carroccio alliance with the ‘orange’, referred to as ‘turncoats’, in view of the upcoming meetings with the administrative elections. Starting with the Municipalities of Genoa and La Spezia.

“We played the game for the Head of State, it did not depend only on us. As a League – writes Viviani – we were united from start to finish and I am proud of this. They were days of mockery in which the so-called ‘ the allies instead made turncoats. Part of the allies, including in primis Toti and Coraggio Italia, they voluntarily boycotted the result which could have been historic with the election of President Casellati. A crazy behavior that led us to the Mattarella bis to avoid the hypothesis of the election of Pierferdinando Casini elected from the ranks of the Democratic Party. At this point – concludes Viviani – a reflection is necessary in view of the next electoral appointments to understand if there are still the conditions to administer municipality by municipality, institution by institution together with those who have stabbed us in the back “. , shared on social networks the eloquent image of a rope that risks breaking.

Toti: “No betrayal, an error should be pushed to the system”

For his part, Toti expressed his appreciation for Mattarella’s election. “The vote and then the thunderous applause in the Transatlantic when the number of preferences required for the election of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, is exceeded. Good job President “wrote the president of the Liguria Region on his social channels. And he rejected the accusations of treason.” There has been no betrayal, as some now want to pass, perhaps to justify their own mistakes “.

“There were other names, in addition to that of Mattarella, which could be shared by many, I only make two: Draghi and Casini” said Toti. Adding: “But someone didn’t want to, looking instead for breaking names, for unlikely numerical counts and cavalry charges. Or perhaps because the real plan was not to elect an arbiter and let the government work, but it was to push the system, which today must be preserved, especially in such a delicate moment for the country “. And he concluded: “A mediation was possible, indeed at hand, but someone did not want to seize it to chase impossible successes or for other legitimate evaluations. But please, the betrayal, the conspiracy, the tripping no. The president is a serious matter, and coalitions are not barracks, but places for discussion and sharing ”.

Pucciarelli: “Choice of responsibility, the interests of the nation put first”

“On the threshold of this second mandate, I join the widespread feeling in formulating the best wishes for a good job to the highest office in the state,” said the Undersecretary of State for Defense, Stefania Pucciarelli. Pucciarelli, who is a representative of the Lega, elected in Liguria, expresses a more nuanced position than that of Viviani: “The choice of confirmation by President Mattarella is the result of the sense of responsibility that prevailed in a large transversal majority among the great voters; an orientation that responsibly puts the interests of the nation and the community above everything, in the awareness of a historical phase burdened by the ongoing pandemic and by geopolitical dynamics full of complexity, uncertainty and potential destabilizing “.

Pastorino: “Salvini’s line confused, you could focus on Mattarella right from the start”

“The first thought is thanks to President Mattarella”, declares Luca Pastorino, Ligurian deputy of the LeU and secretary of the presidency of the Chamber, who even today had the honor of officiating the voting operations of the seventh ballot for the election of the 13th President of the Republic.

“What was wrong with politics – in addition to the line taken by Salvini, to say the least confused – was that it did not bring out the correct reading of the re-election of the president. days, all parties held a sort of internal congress, Mattarella it could already be a starting point for a Parliament that in recent years has seen so many forms of evolution “, comments Pastorino.

“Mattarella embodies that balance and wisdom that he already had with him and for which he was asked to carry on his work. Thank you, President”.

Bucci: “Good work in Mattarella, he has shown that he is close to Genoa”

“Good work to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, confirmed by the electors at the helm of our institutions. He has shown his closeness to Genoa in delicate and crucial moments also with his presence in the city. We hope to have him again soon with us for share peaceful and happy moments “. With these words, the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci greets the re-election of Sergio Mattarella as the highest office in the state.

Vezzani, Federmanager Liguria: “The markets will vote for Italy”

“The Ligurian managers wish a sincere good job to the president of all Sergio Mattarella and to the premier Mario Draghi. We are sure that the world of work and the recovery will be strengthened and that also the markets on Monday will vote for Mattarella, for Draghi and for the Italy”. Thus the president of Federmanager Liguria Marco Vezzani immediately after today’s election which confirmed Sergio Mattarella as president of the Republic.