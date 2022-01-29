Since January 11, when the Ministry of Health released data on the pandemic at a press conference, Brazil already knows that the Ômicron variant is responsible for most new cases of covid-19 in the country. Much more transmissible than Delta, the strain finds it easy to spread quickly. Depending on the viral load, a person with Ômicron can infect 10 to 20 individuals, according to experts.

The symptoms of the disease are similar to those of the other variants, but there is one of them that is already more common in those infected, according to research. Sore throat has appeared a lot, as a first symptom, in patients with Omicron.

According to data from the Zoe COVID Symptom Study, a UK project that seeks to find out about people’s symptoms online, by the end of December, 57% of people with an omicron had a sore throat.

In an analysis done on a small group of infected people in Norway, of 66 people, by Ômicron, the results showed that 72% of them had a sore throat for up to 3 days.

It is worth noting that a large part of the group had already taken two doses of the vaccine with mRNA technology (the same from Pfizer distributed in Brazil).

Another study, carried out in January by scientists, found that a person infected with Ômicron had viral load detected in saliva one to two days before it peaked in the nose area. This is yet another indication that the throat really suffers before the other symptoms appear.

It is worth noting that even though the Ministry of Health has reduced the isolation time for those infected with Covid-19, everything revolves around the degree of symptoms. If the person has only had mild symptoms, they can be isolated for only 7 days. For those who showed stronger symptoms, they should be in isolation for 10 consecutive days, from the onset of symptoms.

