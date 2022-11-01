President of the Republic and the governors will take office on January 1st; inauguration of congressmen will be on February 1

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) informed on Monday (31.Oct.2022) that the diplomacy of the elected candidates must be carried out until December 19, according to the electoral legislation.

The TSE will be responsible for the graduation of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), elected last Sunday (30.Oct) ​​for the positions of President of the Republic and Vice President, respectively. The date of the graduation ceremony has not yet been set.

Those elected to the positions of governor, senator, federal, state and district deputy will be graduated by the regional electoral courts, based in the 26 states and the Federal District. The deadline is also December 19th.

The diploma issued by the Electoral Court is the official document that attests to the candidate’s victory at the polls and authorizes the inauguration. The President of the Republic and the governors will take office on January 1st. The inauguration of elected congressmen will be on February 1st.

With information from Brazil Agency