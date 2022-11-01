Peskov said there was no need for a decree on the completion of partial mobilization

A decree on the completion of partial mobilization is not needed, the end has been set, partial mobilization has been completed. This statement was made by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, his words are quoted by TASS.

“We inform you that the decree is not needed, we have the conclusion of the state legal department of the presidential administration on this matter. Accordingly, the end has been set, partial mobilization has been completed,” the press secretary of the head of state said.

He also added that the Ministry of Defense sent corresponding telegrams to the military registration and enlistment offices on the account of stopping and further not sending out any subpoenas.

On October 28, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin about the completion of partial mobilization in Russia. According to him, the goal of partial mobilization – to recruit 300,000 troops – has been achieved. The events related to the draft have been held since September 21.

Earlier, on November 1, the main organizational and mobilization department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia, Alexander Tulyaganov, said that since the start of the special operation, more than 15,000 people have signed up as volunteers for the troops.