Elderly man went to clinic to recover from amputated leg and they broke the other

A elderly manwho went to the San Nicolás polyclinic in Comas (Peru) to treat his amputated leg, complaint that they fractured the other limb when he was transferred on a stretcher. After the fact, the patient’s family demands that the internist take responsibility.

According to ATV, Emilio Castro Rodríguez went to the health center on March 5 to start the cure and cleaning his left leg after being operated on at the Sabogal hospital.

He said that when he was transferred on the stretcher, the doctor identified as Óscar Quispe “hung him by his leg” and not by his hip.

“They didn’t help me. I couldn’t bear the pain, they told me to leave because this (the stretcher) was for another patient. That doctor does not know how to treat patients, ”he narrated.

Mrs. Jessica, a relative of Castro Rodríguez, indicated that a patient told her to go for X-rays and see that the doctor “did nothing.”

The North Lima Health Network reported that The case is being investigated to determine the person(s) responsible.

EL COMERCIO (Peru) / GDA