The Manhattan grand jury investigating the alleged irregular payments that former United States President Donald Trump would have made to a porn star during his first campaign for the Presidency, will not meet this Wednesday, March 22, a police source reported. However, the committee would resume the hearing on Thursday at a time when they are evaluating the possible charge of bribery against the president who is seeking re-election in the 2024 elections.

The expectation is high. Donald Trump could become the first former US president to face criminal charges.

The Manhattan grand jury that has been meeting regularly on Mondays and Wednesdays to consider the evidence against the former president for alleged bribery suspended its March 22 meeting. However, he would resume on Thursday the case for which the authorities could bring charges against the controversial politician, sources quoted by ‘The New York Times’ said.

Specifically, the investigators examine the evidence in relation to the alleged payment of $130,000 to the porn actress, Stormy Daniels, to buy her silence about the extramarital relationship they would have sustained.

The payment would have been made through the lawyer Michael Cohen, during the first campaign for the Presidency of the Republican leader in 2016.

Cohen has assured that he delivered the money under Trump’s order, but the former president denies the accusations that he describes as political persecution.

Even on March 18, the former head of state assured that he would be arrested in the coming days and asked his followers to demonstrate in his favor.

Some statements that recalled the call he made in January 2021 and that ended with the assault on the Capitol by his followers, one of the biggest blows to the heart of American democracy and the reason why the former head of state has also been investigated. .

Given this scenario, the authorities are preparing for possible riots in New York, where the case is taking place, and in other cities in the country.

With Reuters and local media