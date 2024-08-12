Two men aged 28 and 86 died in a terrifying head-on accident that occurred in the province of Brescia, along the “Corda Molle” road between Montichiari and Castenedolo.

The crash occurred on the evening of Saturday, August 10. According to an initial reconstruction, the Audi A3 driven by the 86-year-old – Bruno Agnari, resident of Ghedi – was proceeding in the wrong direction on the road after entering in the opposite direction from the Borgosatollo junction.

The 86-year-old’s vehicle invaded the lane in which another Audi A3 was proceeding regularly, driven by 28-year-old Pietro Meini, originally from Bagnolo Mella. The latter attempted a desperate braking but was unable to avoid the impact.

The 118 paramedics, the Fire Department and the Highway Police arrived on the scene within a few minutes. There was nothing that could be done for the elderly man: he died instantly, while the 28-year-old was transported to the Spedali Civili in Brescia, where he died shortly after.

The road was closed to traffic for approximately two hours in the direction of Ospitaletto.

Pietro Meini was well known in Bagnolo Mella: in the center of the town his family runs a wine shop. Meini, a former employee of the Italfond steelworks, had been working for several years in a company in Bagnolo. Agnari, a pensioner, leaves behind his wife, two children and beloved granddaughters.

