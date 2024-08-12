Jordan Chiles to Return Olympic Bronze Medal

Even though the Paris 2024 Olympics ended yesterday evening, Sunday 11 August, there is one athlete who will have to return her bronze medal: the American Jordan Chiles, initially ranked third in the floor gymnastics.

The athlete, in fact, had climbed to the lowest step of the podium preceded by her compatriot Simone Biles and the Brazilian Rebeca Andrade who won the gold medal.

Biles and Chiles, moreover, were the protagonists of one of the most iconic moments of Paris 2024: the two, in fact, knelt on the podium to pay homage to the winner of the event, Rebeca Andrade.

However, the classification of the test has now been overturned by the CAS following a complaint lodged by the Romanian federation.

Jordan Chiles, in fact, had received a score of 13.666 at the end of the test, which was worth fifth place. Her coach, however, had filed an appeal that earned her a tenth of a point. The American, thus, had placed third to the detriment of Romanian Ana Barbosu.

The Romanian federation, however, appealed because the coach of the American athlete appealed four seconds beyond the maximum time allowed of one minute.

Appeal that, as mentioned, was accepted by the CAS and therefore brings Jordan Chiles back to the initial score, that is 13.666, and therefore in fifth position. The American, therefore, will have to return the bronze medal that goes to the Romanian athlete Ana Barbosu, who places third thanks to the score of 13.700.