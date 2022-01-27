February 25 will arrive Elden Ring, and we write it right away for the most distracted of you. The most anticipated video game in the last two years is about to arrive, representing the culmination of all the work of Hidetaka Miyazaki and From Software. To the delight of the masochists, therefore, the entire Interregnum will present many difficulties but given the nature of the title, the approach will be completely different from the usual.

Elden Ring is in fact an open world and as such, it gives the possibility to avoid dangerous areas if not necessary. New details in this regard come from a book published today in Japan, entitled The Overture of Elden Ring, also containing a long interview with Miyazaki. This new approach to misadventures will allow you to feel less stuck in progression, but since certain bosses will be optional, get ready for downright crazy clashes.

Read more …

#Elden #Ring #enemies #crazy #situations #Miyazaki #ready