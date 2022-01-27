This Thursday, January 27, Xiomara Castro was invested as the first female president of Honduras after being elected at the polls on November 28. The leftist begins a four-year term, in which she will have to find a solution to the great problems of the nation: poverty, corruption and organized crime.

It is the first time in 200 years after the independence of Honduras that a woman is the maximum leader of the country.

Xiomara Castro took office this Thursday, January 27, as president of Honduras in a massive act at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, the country’s capital. After twelve years of conservative governments, the left returns with the former first lady at the helm.

“The State of Honduras has been sunk in the last twelve years and I receive it in bankruptcy, the country must know what they did with the money and where the 20 million dollars they took out in loans are. My Government will not continue the whirlwind of looting that has continued to owe generations of young people the debt they contracted behind their backs. We must uproot the corruption of the twelve years of dictatorship,” Castro said during her first speech as president from the Honduran capital.

The former first lady added that her government is committed “with our proposal for democratic socialism, to lay the foundations for a head-on fight against corruption, so that these events that have embarrassed us never happen again.”

The president also affirmed that the refoundation of the Central American country begins with the reestablishment of respect for human beings and committed to “no more drug trafficking, or organized crime.”

“No more death squads, no more silence in the face of femicides, no more hit men, no more drug trafficking or organized crime,” he said.

News in development…