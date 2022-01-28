Elden Ring certainly stands as the most light And colored of the games made by FromSoftware, and apparently it was one deliberate choice: revealed the game director Hidetaka Miyazaki.

Difficult but accessible, Elden Ring will allow us to explore a world that is disturbing and threatening, but generally more lively respect to the tradition of Dark Soulsand the development team looked for just that kind of solution.

“It was a deliberate choice, even if the goal wasn’t necessarily to create a brighter game,” Miyazaki explained. “It was necessary use multiple colorsespecially when you consider the vast open world that it will be possible to explore. ”

“We wanted to communicate the idea of ​​aGolden Age recently finished, but which has left some traces in the world. This typical high fantasy theme therefore required a decidedly more pictorial setting. “

“Also considering the dimension of the game world, a constant feeling of darkness would have been too overwhelming. We have tried to exploit the vastness of the Interregnum to best show both ends of this spectrum. “

“There will be brighter and more colorful moments, but also darker and more intense situations, typical of FromSoftware titles; so we hope that players are looking forward to tackling this darker side of the game as well. “