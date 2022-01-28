#Blue Cross ?

After a novel that lasted for several weeks, tonight Cruz Azul and Guillermo Fernández sealed their departure from the club.

“Pol” will go to Boca in exchange for 2 million USD, to be collected in installments during 2022.

Your words to TyC ARG??https://t.co/B7nmY5bNRO

– León Lecanda (@Leonlec) January 28, 2022