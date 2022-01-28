This Thursday, January 27, the Argentine midfielder William Fernandez He consummated his departure from Cruz Azul and later mentioned that he is leaving on good terms and that he also left money in the cement coffers.
That way, ‘pole‘ ends his second stage with the sky-blue team and returns to Argentina to experience a third stage with Boca Juniors, the club where he is a youth squad.
“Today I was able to be with Héctor Lara (Cruz Azul sports director), whom I thank for his predisposition. He has been very sincere, I have been very sincere with him. I think that sometimes things are misunderstood or taken out of context, he can attest that I was always upfront towards the board, he has been in contact with me for a long time and today I can say that I have finished my relationship with the club very well . I am very happy to have achieved the goal for which they brought me here, which was to become the League champion, which they had not achieved for a long time, I was part of that squad and I am very grateful for that, I am also very satisfied to have contributed to achieve that title and I wish them the best, hopefully with the new squad they have they can surpass that 2021 squad that was very good and achieved important things”, he said ‘pole‘ on the Instagram Live of TyC Sports.
The 30-year-old player said he is grateful to Cruz Azul and is happy to be able to leave an income for the club for his departure to Boca, according to ESPN, the Argentine club will pay two million dollars for terms in 2022.
“They knew that I had six months left on my contract and my idea was not to go free but for the club to receive something for my departure. I think they made a good negotiation, I am leaving a significant economic income for the club, that makes me happy, they knew at all times of my desire to return to Argentina and also that the club receives something, so I think that all parties they are happy, beyond what other things were said, today we come to a good end and I am very happy to be able to return to the country”, he added.
Regarding the special permission he received on January 12, he reiterated that it was to attend to personal matters and not to arrange his departure with the xeneize club.
“They gave me a special permit, thank God I was able to travel to Argentina, be with my family because everyone knows, personal matters, the family is going through a delicate moment, I wanted to be there with them, I wanted to be close and as a result of that They began to draw many conclusions and it was speculated that my arrival in Argentina was for other reasons, which I totally deny. And when I was there Boca was interested in me but always with a lot of respect, when Boca called me it was because I had already had talks with Cruz Azul, the Cruz Azul board of directors had spoken with them and had given them permission so that they could call me, I I told them all the time that my idea was to return to the country but they had to talk to the club that owned my pass, which was going to make the decision whether they would let me in or not,” he said.
According to sources of ESPN Argentina, Fernandez He will travel this Friday to Buenos Aires to pass the medical examination on Saturday and sign his new contract with the xeneize club, which would be for the next three years.
“I do not want to miss this interview to thank the people of Club Cruz Azul. I have lived a wonderful 2021, we have achieved something that had not been achieved for many years, they needed it and that I have been part of that makes me happy, no one is going to take it away from me, no matter how many times lies are told, I am I am very grateful to the fans, I am very happy for my time here. I leave… financially I help the club at this time of pandemic, which is not easy, and that also makes me happy, so even though things have been said that I did not say, I am totally grateful to everything that is the Cruz Azul world, I will always wish them the best, I hope they continue to do things well, continue to win things, they deserve it and I will be watching. I know that many things were said that were not true, but one cannot go out and clarify it every day, “he concluded.
