Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree sees as the penultimate stage of our journey (in historical order) the Ruins of Rauh. The Rauh area is the one in the upper left of the map: the part above sea level is the Rauh Basea grove located in the lowest part of the valley while the ruins are located on the mountain in the highest part. Rauh’s Base is essential because there you will find one of the map’s fragments, as well as unique weapons and a couple of optional dungeons. In the ruins instead one of the boss to proceed in the story.

ATTENTION: we remind you that this guide on how to reach Rauh’s Base in Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree May contain spoilers on locations and details of the new DLC, so continue reading only knowing this.

How to Get to Rauh Base

Once defeated the boss Rellanayou must go to Moorth Ruins carrying on east of Ensis Castle. North of here we will find a small lake which conceals the entrance to a cave. Go through the passage on the plateau until you reach a golden tree surrounded by three perfumers, go around or eliminate the enemies and go to the nearby exit to get to the other side of the mountain. From here the road will be practically straight, but with several enemies lurking including Gravedigger Birds and even two giant golems.

From here you can also recover a fragment of the map reaching the obelisk next to a ruined village. For the rest it is a region easy enough to explore since it runs along the river. The points of interest are all clearly visible on the map beyond a Catacomb in the far northwest.

How to Get to the Rauh Ruins

To reach the Ruins of Rauh you will have to enter inside the Shadow Rock (but it won’t be necessary to defeat the area boss). To get there, continue through the Fortress dungeon until you reach the Specimen Warehouse. From Grazia’s point, proceed to the left, and get on the elevator, which will take you to a lower wing of the castle. Continue through the first door you come across on the right (be careful of the vase monsters and more…). Go down to the ground floor, pass the other monsters and take the door guarded by more vase monsters. Go down the other stairs in the next corridor, and go through the room. You will find a new point of grace. Activate it, and go through the door: you are on the bridge which will take you to the Ruins of Rauh, at the other end. Be careful of the enemy you will encounter, he has an annoying magic that will rain fire on you!

That’s all for this guide on Shadow of Erdtree. If you want to know how to find all map fragments find the specific guide here. We can also help you if you want to reach the Boschi Abissali and the south coast.