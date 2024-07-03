The Colombia selection The first place in Group D is being played for. America Cup against their Brazilian counterparts under the strong sun at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Colombia They came into the match with qualification in their pocket after victories against Paraguay and Costa Rica, but the objective now is different: not to lose against Scratch to ensure they remain top of their group and avoid Uruguay in the quarter-finals.

The Colombia selection is playing for first place in Group D of the Copa America against its counterpart from Brazil under the strong sun at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The start of Néstor Lorenzo’s team was not good, despite the blow of James Rodriguez after a direct free kick at the start of the match. Colombia went into a disadvantage thanks to a great goal from Raphinha, which made the national team tremble.

The game opened up and the chances of another goal in the match were open to either team. Colombia scored from a free kick, but it was ruled out for an offside by Dávinson Sánchez.

Minutes later, joy would come for the Colombian National Team, who tied the game after a very good combination play that ended with the ball in the back of the net.

James Rodríguez fought for the ball and launched himself onto the pitch to set up Jhon Córdoba, who won with his back to goal and filtered a great pass to Daniel Muñoz, the right back did not forgive and scored the 1-1 partial before the end of the first half.