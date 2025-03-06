03/06/2025



The London Eye, the great Noria of 135 meters high installed since 2000 on the banks of the Thames, in southern London, celebrates its 25th anniversary on Sunday, to the surprise of the architect who designed it.

“I would never have imagined that the British architect tells the AFP agency,” the British architect tells the AFP agency Julia Barfieldwho, together with his late husband and partner, David Markspromoted the creation of London Eye.

From one of the Noria crystal capsules, with the British Parliament in the background, Julia Barfield explains that the initial objective was find an impressive way to see the city. But he expresses his surprise to verify that people continue to go up to enjoy the view, “which was fundamentally the objective of the project.”

With a basic price of 30 pounds (about 36 euros)London Eye remains one of the most visited payment attractions in the country. Every year, Around 3.5 million tourists rise to it To enjoy a panoramic views for half an hour and contemplate the Big Ben, the Cathedral of San Pablo or the Buckingham Palace.









“It is impressive,” says Leonardo Manuel, a 13 -year -old Peruvian tourist who travels with his family for the first time to Europe. «Come to London was one of my dreams. We could see the entire city, slowly, taking the time to admire it, ”he adds.

Up in its most famous creation, Julia Barfield never imagined that the London Eye would become an icon of design because It was originally conceived as a temporary construction five years to commemorate the arrival of the new millennium.

A project that was rejected

Today its silhouette is stamped on souvenir objects from London, drawn by street artists and photographed everywhere in selfies. But his future was not always assured.

Rejected his idea during a call for projects of a new monument in the city to celebrate the beginning of the year 2000, Julia Barfield and David Marks did not give up and worked hard for years with the aim of obtaining the necessary financing For this ambitious idea, explains the architect.

The creators wanted to conceive a sense of emotion in the visitors to see the structure “and that they asked how we had designed it,” explains Julia Barfield.

With 135 meters high, 120 wide and 32 cabins, each of which represents one of the districts of the city of London and with Ability to house up to 25 peopleLondon Eye is a Steel giant whose form symbolizes the cycle of life. On a clear day, tourists who ride in the Noria can see the Windsor Castle, The residence of the Royal Family, 900 years old, 40 kilometers away. Meanwhile, for the British it has become synonymous with the fireworks of the city on New Year’s Eve.

This unusual structure required a series of technical and material innovations. For gondolas there were import curved glass from Venice special. The different pieces were transported river along the Thames.

The workers had to work on the water to mount the Noria. Finally, inspired by the techniques used to install Petroleum platforms in the North SeaIt was slowly raised. And he had to lift twice, because the cables gave up during the first attempt. The structure was too heavy. To this inconvenience, others were added technical problems So the public had to wait several months before they could go to the Noria del Millenio.

But the London Eye has joined a series of new buildings in the British capital to greet the arrival of a new era, such as the Millennium Dome, Millennium Bridge and the Tate Modern Gallery.