How long does Elden Ring last? FromSoftware answered this question during the Taipei Game Show 2022. A team member revealed that, according to estimates, the number of hours needed to finish the only main storyline of the game is approx 30. The duration obviously increases if you decide to explore the secondary areas.

Precisely, it is the producer who speaks Yasuhiro Kitao. During an interview, Kitao explained that the 30 hours of gameplay required to finish the Elden Ring storyline will become much more if you also explore the secondary areas and the open world. It also confirms that being a difficult game, the actual number of hours will increase as you understand that you are stuck in front of certain bosses for some time. Kitao says it will easily take “several dozen hours” longer to see the finale.

A dragon from Elden Ring

Players who have tried the Network Test of Elden Ring can confirm that to reach the mandatory part of the plot it takes a few minutes, once you have reached the open world, but to explore the entire region in the beta it takes hours and hours. The souls-like push players to search every nook and cranny for secrets and useful items, so we are sure that most fans will see the credits with more than 30 hours.

Kitao also confirmed that the lovers of “lore” typical of FromSoftware games will have a lot to discover inside Elden Ring, as in this new adventure there are many more objects than in the Dark Souls series.

Finally, we remind you that a video is available that collects all the gameplay trailers shown at the Taipei Game Show 2022.