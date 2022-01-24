Dorita Orbegoso and Jerson Reyes, known for being the ex-boyfriend of Yahaira Plasencia, were caught together in a pool, according to the images that the program Amor y fuego has released. In the preview of what will be seen this Monday, January 24, the model appears next to the former soccer player sharing a family moment with his son.

“Jerson Reyes, former player of Yahaira Plasencia, has an affair with Dorita Orbegoso?” Reads the promotional video of the segment hosted by Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter.

Given the doubts generated by that meeting, the program’s reporter approached the former dancer and asked her about her closeness to Jerson Reyes. Dorita Orbegoso surprised with her response: “Rodrigo and Gigi are always in the first” . Everything indicates that both would be starting a romance.

Dorita Orbegoso separated

In mid-2021, the television host Dorita Orbegoso announced that she had separated from businessman Pablo Donayre who is the father of her child. This then affirm that he had marriage plans and had completed five years of relationship.

Who is Jerson Reyes?

In 2016, Jerson Reyes rose to fame on television by appearing on The Value of Truth to tell his version of the romance he had with salsa singer Yahaira Plasencia.

At that time, he starred in a media scandal because he was accused of being involved in the breakup of the sauce boat with soccer player Jefferson Farfán.