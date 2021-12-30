Hidetaka Miyazaki explained in an interview with Edge magazine and published in issue 367 of the same, that for Elden Ring FromSoftware has hired more developers and took some new development techniques. New at least for the Dark Souls studio.

Basic structure open world of the game required the use of more workforce, both internal and in outsourcing, necessary to create the greatest amount of content present. At the same time FromSoftware also experimented with new development systems, which it hadn’t needed with its previous games, to speed up processing.

Miyazaki: “An example would be creating something that is present in large quantities in the game world, such as trees and vegetation. We used a procedural system, which did about 80% of the task, to create the vegetation and generate the trees and then place them in the game world. So our graphic designers retouched everything manually.“

Incidentally, the procedural generation of vegetation and trees is the standard for open worlds and for all games where there are no specific needs, so FromSoftware certainly didn’t invent the wheel. However the example is interesting to understand how as the size of a project changes, the techniques for carrying it out also change.

In the same interview, Miyazaki explained the reasons for the postponement of the launch of Elden Ring and the work done by Martin for the game. He also talked about why you won’t be able to wear rings.