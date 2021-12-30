More than 61,000 corona patients became so ill this year that they had to be nursed in hospital. About one in six ended up in intensive care. The Covid patients there accounted for almost half of the number of ‘laying days’. Nearly 7,400 Covid patients did not leave the hospital alive this year.

Pressure on healthcare remains high, the Dutch Healthcare Authority (NZa) warned earlier this week, just two weeks after the Netherlands was locked again. About three in ten hospitals cannot perform all critical procedures – heart surgery, removal of tumors – within six weeks. Nearly half of the operating rooms are closed. The NZa expects more hospital capacity to continue in order to continue with the most urgent care during a possible Omikron wave. In 2022, a reservoir of catch-up operations is waiting in any case: according to estimates by the healthcare authority, there will be at least 115,000 postponed interventions.

Covid-19 patients in 2021: the pressure on the nursing wards

In 2021, nursing wards were more than 52,000 corona patients nursed. On average, these patients were in the hospital for 7 ½ days. The total number of nursing days for corona patients is over 401,000.

Covid-19 patients in 2021: the pressure on the ICUs

In 2021, more than 9,200 corona patients were nursed in the ICUs. On average, these patients were in the ICU for 17 days. The total number of nursing days for corona patients is more than 157,000.

Age distribution of Covid-19 patients

Share of unvaccinated



