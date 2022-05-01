Elden Ring continues the tradition of From Software to create quite challenging games, and going into detail we can examine how the mechanics of “parry”, that is the deflection of an enemy’s blow which then allows him to cause considerable damage, is not really a walk in any of his games.

As much as Elden Ring resembles in mechanics and animations a Dark Souls 3it can be seen that the software house has thought of making a small change to the parry in its latest work to make sure that already veteran players take advantage of the mechanics in a slightly different way than before.

As a Reddit user’s video shows, parry in Elden Ring has to be thought of with a different one time window to be able to do it: if in Dark Souls 3 it was necessary to start the deflection animation a few frames before the enemy hits our body, in Elden Ring you have to think about it even before, under penalty of a blow in the face.



That’s not all: in Elden Ring you also have to be closer to the enemy, while in Dark Souls 3 you could have kept a little more distance. The Elden Ring parry thus becomes much more risky.

Let us know if the article was useful to you, and in this regard, you can see for yourself the usefulness in the complete Elden Ring guide packaged by the editors.

