Hidetaka Miyazakigame director of Elden Ringwould like users to steer clear of guides And spoiler before trying your hand at the game, so you can fully enjoy it.

As reported yesterday, Elden Ring will be difficult but accessible, and it is precisely because of this approach more free and reasoned that everyone will have the opportunity to overcome the challenges, albeit at different times.

“We definitely want players to feel the importance of the level of freedom we have focused on this time. We want everyone to be able to play the game. in their own way and enjoy exploring the open world freely and according to i own times“Miyazaki said.

“We would like players to stay away from guides and spoilers as much as possible and go on an adventure with the open and free mind. This is how we would like to experience the game, if we could play it for the first time. “

“And this is it sense of wonder and discovery that we hope to be able to convey to our users as they play the game at their own pace. “

Elden Ring will be available starting February 25, in PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One versions.