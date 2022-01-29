HISTORY IN THE DEBATE

January 29, 1972

They thunder against the Fishery. Representatives of fishing cooperatives thundered against the Nueva Pesquera de Topolobampo, pointing out that it is unjustifiably withholding close to 5 million pesos from them as they are to cover storage costs of fishing production and they were also accused of “joining” 12 million pesos. pesos that it has received from the cooperatives for the payment of the debt with the IMSS. They pointed out that their main problem was the retention of two pesos per kilo of shrimp delivered to the company.

Dr. Chapman dies. Faced with the impossibility of science to save his existence, Dr. William Chapman died at the age of 85. Originally from Texas, he came to our country in 1916, settling in El Rosario, Mazatlán and finally in Los Mochis, the city that he loved the most and that he never left. Dr. Chapman and his wife, Carmen Ardito de Chapman, had five children: Ida Guillermina, Carmen, Jeneva, Billy, and Claudette, who, along with their many friends, are heartbroken.

Trial begins against priest Berrigan. Pennsylvania. The trial against the priest Philip F. Berrigan and six other defendants (a nun and five parish priests) of conspiring in attempted kidnapping and to commit dynamite terrorist activities, was opened in this city and a federal judge assured that the process will last several months. . Father Berrigan, a well-known anti-Vietnam War activist, is currently serving a six-year term for destroying mandatory military service documents.

The seven are charged with conspiring to kidnap presidential adviser Henry A. Kissinger, blow up the heating systems of five federal buildings in Washington and raid military recruiting offices in nine states. The court judge rejected a defense request to move the trial to New York, since the case will take a long time and the jury would have to remain isolated all that time.

Next dance of the Tec. Working at forced marches to obtain as much success as possible in their Saturday dance, are the Mochitensian students of the Instituto de Estudios Superiores del Tecnológico de Monterrey. Javier Sánchez, Manuel Moreno Camacho, Melchor Cervantes and José Balderrama Verdugo, are the four men, the four pillars, the four directors, on whom all responsibility for youth dance rests. Mochitense youth is ready to have a great time.

January 29, 1997

Huge agricultural potential. 15% increase in support for Procampo announced by Sagar’s secretary, Francisco Labastida Ochoa; Likewise, together with Governor Renato Vega, he highlighted the progress achieved by Sinaloa agriculture in productivity and investment programs. The northwest of Mexico has a highly technical agriculture, where the most modern production methods of developed countries are incorporated, but Sinaloa also has the enormous advantage provided by the storage of water in dams.

PGR maintains accusations against Raúl. Mexico City Attorney Jorge Madrazo affirmed that the Attorney General’s Office will maintain the charges against Raúl Salinas, brother of former President Carlos Salinas, and assured that he will continue to provide evidence to prove that he murdered PRI politician José Francisco Ruiz Massieu. Madrazo came out against the opinions of some political analysts about the weakness of the evidence that incriminates Raúl, in the attack that cost Ruiz Massieu his life in September 1994.

They study creating Latin American Air Force. Washington. The White House reported that as part of its anti-drug efforts, the Clinton administration is studying the creation of a Latin American Air Force. This would be made up of 70 US aircraft, would be based in Panama and would be operated by countries such as Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil and Ecuador. This plan for an anti-narcotics fleet is one of the options under consideration by the US government.