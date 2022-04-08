Elden Ringthe latest work of the famous studio FromSoftware and universally recognized as an undisputed masterpiece, is grinding record after record, both in terms of sales and for the success obtained by critics and the public, but the last record set does not directly concern the title itself, but a speedrun that has a sensational.

The user Distortion2, in fact, managed to finish the main campaign, which many users are completing in 100 hours of play, in just 14 minutes and 8 seconds. A crazy time, certainly the result of an extraordinary job by the speedrunner.

Sifting through his YouTube channel, in fact, we can find several speedrun attempts recorded on Elden Ring. The first time he stopped the clock on the hour, then it dropped to 30 minutes and gradually arrived, attempt after attempt, at the extraordinary result we told you about, that is, both 14 minutes and 8 seconds.

A sci-fi shit, you say, taking into account the fact that it is one of the titles that make longevity its strong point and this is paired with a particularly demanding difficultyby the same admission of the genius mastermind behind Elden Ring’s success, Hidetaka Miyazaki.

Obviously, to be able to finish the title in less than a quarter of an hour, our Distortion2 made use of some glitches. Thanks to them he had to carry out only one boss fight, namely the one against Maliketh, tamed rather effectively thanks to the use of the Hoarfrost Stomp, despite the recent weakening.

In short, it is an extraordinary result and, at this point, we wonder how long he will still be able to perfect his speedrunstill going to file seconds and minutes until it marks yet another science fiction time.

Distortion2, in fact, before being able to stop the clock at 14 minutes and 8 seconds, it had stopped at 19 minutes. In just one attempt he managed to polish his performance by 5 minutes. We would not be surprised, therefore, if he were to manage to drop below 10 minutes.