The acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft made the gaming world talk a lot. Among the first questions that arose from the announcement was the one related to the franchise of call of Duty: would it become an Xbox exclusive? Phil Spencer at the time he had already reiterated that the iconic shooter would also remain on PlayStation. Now, former PlayStation boss Jack Tretton has a say in him.

According to him, Microsoft has no interest in making Call of Duty an Xbox exclusive. And furthermore, until now, this is not a possibility, since the leaders of MS have already expressed an unequivocal opinion on this question. During an interview, Tretton also returned to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, also talking about Call of Duty.

“I don’t think we’ll see any titles become Xbox exclusive … I don’t think it would make financial sense for them to take a Call of Duty and make it exclusive to Xbox platforms. And they certainly haven’t done that in the past and I think that’s true of all the other mergers and acquisitions that you see as well. We will continue to see cross-platform development. It will simply be carried out under the wing of the acquiring company, which seeks to maximize the profitability of this company. And the way to maximize that profitability is to move to cross-platform“.

Tretton believes the studios have a vested interest in getting people to play as much as possible, because the industry doesn’t have time to compete internally. According to him, the threat today comes from other forms of entertainment, especially television.

Source: PlayStation Life Style