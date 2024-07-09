PlayStation Store Charts for June See GTA V in First Placeboth in Europe and in the United States: the blockbuster from Rockstar Games, probably thanks to the offers, conquered the top of the top 10 leaving Elden Ring only in second place.

PlayStation Store Charts June – PS5 (US)

Grand Theft Auto V Elden Ring NBA 2K24 Sea of ​​Thieves Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 MLB: The Show 24 V Rising Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Madden NFL 24 Helldivers 2

PlayStation Store Charts June – PS5 (Europe)

Grand Theft Auto V Elden Ring Sea of ​​Thieves NBA 2K24 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt EA Sports FC 24 V Rising It Takes Two F1 24 Hogwarts Legacy

As you can see, Sea of ​​Thieves is at the top of the chartsconfirming the great success that Rare’s pirate adventure is also enjoying on PlayStation, while Helldivers 2 settled for tenth place in the USA and seventeenth in Europe.