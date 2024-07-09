PlayStation Store Charts for June See GTA V in First Placeboth in Europe and in the United States: the blockbuster from Rockstar Games, probably thanks to the offers, conquered the top of the top 10 leaving Elden Ring only in second place.
PlayStation Store Charts June – PS5 (US)
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Elden Ring
- NBA 2K24
- Sea of Thieves
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- MLB: The Show 24
- V Rising
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege
- Madden NFL 24
- Helldivers 2
PlayStation Store Charts June – PS5 (Europe)
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Elden Ring
- Sea of Thieves
- NBA 2K24
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- EA Sports FC 24
- V Rising
- It Takes Two
- F1 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
As you can see, Sea of Thieves is at the top of the chartsconfirming the great success that Rare’s pirate adventure is also enjoying on PlayStation, while Helldivers 2 settled for tenth place in the USA and seventeenth in Europe.
The PS4 ranking
Surprisingly, in the PS4 rankings we do not find GTA V at the top, but rather in fourth position, behind a podium composed of Minecraft, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Firewatch, the exciting adventure developed by Campo Santo and published in 2016.
PlayStation Store Charts June – PS4 (US)
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Firewatch
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NBA 2K24
- Watch Dogs 2
- Gang Beasts
- The Forest
- A Way Out
- Bloodborne
PlayStation Store Charts June – PS4 (Europe)
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Firewatch
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Forest
- Watch Dogs 2
- A Way Out
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Gang Beasts
- EA Sports FC 24
