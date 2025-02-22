Argentina has become, by decision of Javier Milei, in the first country in the world to voluntarily submit to the commercial reciprocity plan that Donald Trump wants. According to the Argentine president in a speech this Saturday in the US capital, his country … Accept reciprocal tariffs in search of a free trade agreement, which at the moment prevents him from being part of Mercosur.

It is not Trump, but according to the reaction to his speech here in Washington, Milei is close. The Argentine president has embraced in an absolute and inalienable way to the current tenant of the White House and his project. It does not hide it. He said in his speech, “they say that Trump and I are a danger to democracy, but in reality we are a danger to them.”

“They” was a constant in Milei’s speech. Bureaucrats, officials, politicians, others. “They will stop charging from the State, they will have to make a living in the private sector, far from the state caste,” he said. Milei defended the cuts of his “good friend” Elon Musk, who are promoting the dismissal of thousands of public employees in the United States.

Milei drew another parallel with respect to Trump, this in reference to the colonial powers of Spain and the United Kingdom. “Argentina and the United States need a second independence, the first released us from European monarchies, the second will free us from the tyranny of the State Party,” he said.

Actually, Milei, which has been in the Argentine Presidency since 2023, was presented at the United States Conservative Political Congress as the predecessor of Trump and Musk. That was the meaning, he said, to give Musk a chainsaw, a symbol of his cuts campaign in Argentina, for cuts that he described as “very deep.”

“Outsider just like me”

Milei accused, as European and left -wing populist parties, to a “caste” of controlling the designs of citizens. He defended, above all, Trump on all the fronts he has open, an “outsider just like me,” he said, “outside the system, that he owes nothing to anyone.”

Milei did not enter the cryptocurrency scandal that has opened a crisis in his country. A week ago he promoted a virtual currency on the social network that led to a collapse with the disappearance of tens of millions of euros, which has generated accusations of fraud and several judicial and political complaints.

To Washington, Milei has come for applause and cheers, not to give more explanations. The room of this Congress broke out when he ended up screaming his motto – “Long live freedom, hell!” – And his hug with Musk, chainsaw in between, went viral on social networks. He also saw the Spanish Santiago Abascal, leader of Vox.

Milei appeared as someone who shares a mission with all the politicians represented here, and this is “to remove power from the State party and return it to society, to shrink the State until its slightest expression.”

The Argentine president of the recent criticisms of the American vice president, JD Vance, was also echoed at the Munich Conference, in his incendiary speech that shocked European partners. “In Europe, citizens are being arrested for expressing themselves on social networks,” he said.

He even defended Vance and Musk of the recent accusations that they have tried to give wings to the ultra -right of Germany in the elections that will take place in that country this weekend. “They accuse Elon Musk of interfering in elections from other countries, clearly his impudence is as great as his totalitarian aspirations,” Milei said about those criticisms.