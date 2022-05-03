Aragornthe iconic character of The Lord of the Ringsmade its debut in the Interregnum of Elden Ring thanks to a mix of montages and mods made by Eli Handle.

After Elden Ring played with a Fisher Price toy controller we thought we had seen them all, but evidently FromSoftware’s title still stimulates users’ imagination and Eli in particular is not new to this type of work.

The creator has in fact also made in the past the famous montage with Mr. Bean in Cyberpunk 2077 and several others, mixing for example Resident Evil and Evil Dead, Austin Powers and Mass Effect, Blade and The Witcher.

In this case the character played by Viggo Mortensen in the famous film saga directed by Peter Jackson he replaces the Senzaluce protagonist of Elden Ring and carries on his battles, without being afraid of dying, as he himself says.