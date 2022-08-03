The success of Elden Ringprobably greater than expected, he pushed From Software to give it their all, bringing the work of a new title not yet announced almost to completion. To reveal it is Hidetaka Miyazaki himself through an interview with 4Gamer.

Furthermore, with the beginning of a period of strong recruitment, further projects will take hold, including the new fantasy with the hues of “uniqueness” already mentioned by the same author. As for these new projects, the idea can only go towards Armored Coreleaked in January with alleged images and details that wanted the new chapter immersed in a huge open world environment and great customization of your mecha.

複数 の 新 プロジェクト に 向け 向け て 幅広い 職種 職種 の スタッフ を 開始 いたし まし た。 ・ ソフトウェア で 一緒 に を 作っ 作っ て 皆さん を 、 お待ち し し い ます。 、 サイト サイト サイト を を ご 確認 ください ください ください くださいhttps://t.co/p9FvoxnB9T pic.twitter.com/rvDKkipjQA – FROMSOFTWARE (@fromsoftware_pr) June 24, 2022



However, the image published by From Software itself is interesting, to indicate the new hires, which contains, in addition to Sekiro, Bloodborne and Elden Ring, its Armored Core but above all Déreciné, the title developed exclusively for PSVR. With the arrival of the second version, will there also be something to that effect?

Source: Gamespot