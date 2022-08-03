Celia Lora The 38-year-old continues to overflow with beauty at will, this after having shared a photo where she is seen wearing a transparent blouse, with which she leaves nothing to the imagination, but that is not all, because the pose she used also caused quite a stir.

And it is that modeling is a piece of cake for Celia Lora, who always tries to look impeccable in the photos that she uploads to her social networks, so this was no exception, because she settled in the most sensual in an armchair, letting her fans will be delighted by the postcard that he gave them from Ibiza where he is vacationing next to his friend Ignacia Michelson.

“Meeting you, autograph, playboy magazine… some day some day”, “the legendary Club Pacha in Ibiza…”, “Wow, you look great, father”, “I would have liked to have met you when I was Young of 30 we would be the perfect couple”, “Beautiful little thing I love you Celia kisses”, “Congratulations Celi. Blessings and hugs from Peru”, they write to the Playboy model as well.

Another thing that fans want, the beautiful woman, is to see her soon on a reality show, since they are fascinated by the content she gives, and it is that it has always been known that Alex Lora’s daughter is a woman who always gives content because of his way of being, that is, he never leaves anyone, so that has brought some controversy to his life.

As if that were not enough, Celia Lora, far from entering an upcoming television project, prefers to continue enjoying the party, since it is something that fascinates her, since she has never tired of having fun, much less when it comes to going out with her great friend Ignacia Michelson with whom she gets along very well.

In addition, fans love to see the single influencer, because for a long time we have seen her alone, but very happy enjoying her work, but above all because she does not want to be accountable to anyone, because that is what she always says when asked for the boyfriend