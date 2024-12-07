The Alicante town of Elche has recorded the highest maximum temperature this Friday in Spain, with 28.9 degrees, a clear contrast with the arrival of the first winter storm that Aemet foresees starting this Saturday, with cold, wind and snow in a good part of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

This Friday’s day has been marked by an environment of moderate temperatures and sun in practically the entire country, with the city of Alicante equaling its historical maximum of December 26, 1981 (26.6 degrees) and Valencia reaching 25.8 degrees.

High temperatures as they have also been in Galicia last month, recording the warmest November since there are data, with an average of 3.3 degrees higher than usual and 35% less rain compared to normal values ​​at this time of year in the region, according to data from the latest MeteoGalicia report.

But the good weather that has prevailed in much of the country on Friday has its hours numbered: This Saturday the first big storm of winter enters, that will leave snow, rain, wind and rough seas in a good part of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued a special warning on the occasion of the storm, which starts on Saturday and will last until Tuesday the 10th and is motivated by the interaction of the Atlantic anticyclone with a storm over central Europe.

Due to the character arctic air mass which will penetrate the north of the peninsula, a notable drop in temperatures and snowfall are expected in large areas of the northern half of the peninsula.

It will be from Sunday the 8th when this mass of cold air spreads to the rest of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, causing a generalized thermal collapse, which will also last during the days of Monday and Tuesday of next week.

For this reason, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) also asks for extreme caution on the road, which also coincides with the Constitution Bridge.

The DGT considers it essential to consult the state of the roadshave appropriate chains and tires, and pay attention to the message boards and instructions from the Civil Guard.