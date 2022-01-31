End to the madness of Elche on the last day of the market. The club, just before the deadline, has done The signing of Kike Pérez is official. midfielder arrives on loan for Real Valladolid until the end of the season, but with an option to buy. The midfielder has been the third incorporation that Elche has announced this Monday, after Ezequiel Ponce and Lucas Olaza.

Kike Pérez (Toledo, 1997) reinforces Francisco’s midfield. The club highlights the footballer’s “work, vision of the game and hitting the ball”. In addition, he already knows what it is like to play in the First Division after playing 30 games with Real Valladolid before being relegated to the Second Division.

Christian Bragarnik, in addition, has left a free card. The owner of Elche keeps a bullet in his chamber in case an interesting player appears in the next few days who is unemployed or who has terminated the last day. Dani Raba, ex Villarreal likes it. Bragarnik could bet on an attacker after the unexpected transfer of Lucas Pérez to Cádiz.