BK Brasil, master franchisee of the Burger King and Popeyes brands, announced 1,162 job openings. Of the total, 1,138 are opportunities for the restaurants of the two brands, in the states of Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and São Paulo and the other 24 vacancies for the corporate in the areas of Technology, Legal, Financial, Marketing and Sales.

For restaurants, positions are available for shift coordinator and Restaurant manager with a college degree required or completed; who are attending or have finished high school, in addition to being a maintenance technician, trained in a technical course in electrical engineering, electronics, electromechanics, mechatronics and industrial automation. Registration can be made by Whatsapp, at number (11) 94317 6360.

In the corporate area, with an office in Barueri (SP), the company is looking for professionals to occupy the positions of Digital Manager, Trade Marketing Coordinator, Financial Assistant, System Analyst, Expansion Coordinator, Accounting Analyst, Internal Audit Analyst, Strategic Planning Manager and International Relations. Candidates must have higher education and, in the case of seniors, graduate degrees. To apply for the selection process, it is necessary to access the company’s vacancy database on LinkedIn.

+ Caged: net balance of formal employment in 2021 is positive at 2,730,597 vacancies

Those approved will be hired under the CLT regime and will receive, in addition to the fixed salary, a variable remuneration compatible with the market, benefits such as medical insurance, life insurance, quality of life program and for pregnant women, Gympass and transportation vouchers. BK Brasil also has a career path program for those who want to grow.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

