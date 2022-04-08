THE TRUTH CARTAGENA. Friday, April 8, 2022, 09:22



Holy Week in Cartagena was once again a national benchmark last morning. To the fact that the procession of Cristo del Socorro is the first to appear in Spain, he added that it was also the return of the brotherhoods after the different confinements and restrictions due to the pandemic in the last two years.

The Cristo del Socorro will have toured the streets that make up the heart of the historic center at dawn. At 3:30 a.m., he was scheduled to leave from the highest point of Calle de la Concepción, keeping in view the walls of the old Cathedral, where its chapel, its essence and its soul are preserved.

This simple penitential way of the cross carries out stations of penance before the original patron saint of the city, the Virgen del Rosell, enthroned in Santa María de Gracia, and also before the current one: La Caridad. It was planned that at six in the morning the thrones of Cristo del Socorro and Soledad del Consuelo would enter the basilica of the Virgin to hear the first mass of Friday of Sorrows.

After the Eucharist, they will have completed the last section of their route, with street lamps and parapasos praying the remaining stations until they reach the Plaza de San Ginés. There, at dawn, the farewell salute to the Virgin is sung.