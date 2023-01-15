“The Lord of the heavens” premiered its season 7 in 2019. Now, the popular telenovela is about to return with its eighth installment, in which Rafael Amaya will return as Aurelio Casillas, to the surprise of those who believed that the criminal kingpin had died. Of course, the Telemundo series will have the mission of explaining how the protagonist was able to survive the attack by ‘El Cabo’.
If you want to know what this explosive return will be like, then we leave you the complete guide to see “The lord of the skies 8″.
When is “The Lord of the Skies 8” released?
After the final chapter of “La reina del sur 3″, Telemundo will premiere season 8 of “El señor de los cielos”, whose first chapter will hit TV next Tuesday, January 17 and will be a 2-hour special.
Where to see “The Lord of the Skies 8” full episodes?
“The Lord of the heavens” is a Telemundo production, so season 8 can be seen exclusively through the aforementioned TV channel, on the website and on its official app.
In addition, the episodes are expected to arrive on YouTube after their live broadcast, since the chapters of previous installments are available on the platform.
What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” premiere?
“El señor de los cielos 8” will broadcast its first chapter on Telemundo at 9:00 pm, at least in the United States. Next, we leave you more schedules according to your country.
Mexico, Peru, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm
Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm
Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm
What channel is Telemundo?
- Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV
- Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV
- Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital
- Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo
- Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV
- Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión
- Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel
- Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)
- Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC
- Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro
- Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.
