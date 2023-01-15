“The Lord of the heavens” premiered its season 7 in 2019. Now, the popular telenovela is about to return with its eighth installment, in which Rafael Amaya will return as Aurelio Casillas, to the surprise of those who believed that the criminal kingpin had died. Of course, the Telemundo series will have the mission of explaining how the protagonist was able to survive the attack by ‘El Cabo’.

If you want to know what this explosive return will be like, then we leave you the complete guide to see “The lord of the skies 8″.

Aurelio Casillas will return from death to take revenge in “The Lord of the Skies 8”. Photo: Telemundo.

When is “The Lord of the Skies 8” released?

After the final chapter of “La reina del sur 3″, Telemundo will premiere season 8 of “El señor de los cielos”, whose first chapter will hit TV next Tuesday, January 17 and will be a 2-hour special.

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies 8” full episodes?

“The Lord of the heavens” is a Telemundo production, so season 8 can be seen exclusively through the aforementioned TV channel, on the website and on its official app.

In addition, the episodes are expected to arrive on YouTube after their live broadcast, since the chapters of previous installments are available on the platform.

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” premiere?

“El señor de los cielos 8” will broadcast its first chapter on Telemundo at 9:00 pm, at least in the United States. Next, we leave you more schedules according to your country.

Mexico, Peru, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

What channel is Telemundo?