An almost ‘halfway’ weekend for the Mahindra in the first e-Prix of the 2023-2023 season at Mexico City, the first race in the history of this category with the Gen3 single-seaters. On the one hand there was in fact the great joy in qualifying for the pole position signed by Lucas DiGrassithen 3rd on the podium after the overtaking suffered by Jake Dennis and Pascal Wehrlein. On the other hand, however, there was no shortage of difficulties encountered by Oliver Rowland both during free practice and in qualifying, with the race ending only in thirteenth position.

A top-3 placement defended tooth and nail in the final part of the race by the Brazilian, able to repel the attacks of a trio of pursuers in the final part of the race led by Jake Hughes: “What happened today was like a Mexican miracle – has explained – being on pole and on the podium and coming home with 18 points after a difficult start to the season is testament to the hard work the team is putting in to make the car the best it can be. Today I gave my all to try and make the team proud, and I’m very happy to walk away from here with this result. For us it is a victorybut that’s just the beginning. We need more consistent results and we have to work hard for that.”