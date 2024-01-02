You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Likewise, 135 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in that country.
The Civil Protection authorities of El Salvador registered at least 54 dead and 145 people burned with gunpowder during the Christmas and New Year's holidays, according to data released on Monday.
The director of Civil Protection, Luis Amaya, indicated that between December 23 and 31, 5 people drowned in “private places” and 49 lost their lives in traffic accidents.
He added that during the festivities computed 461 accidents on streets and roads, which also resulted in 337 injuries.
Baltazar Solano, director of the El Salvador Fire Department, indicated that the number of people burned by pyrotechnic products on New Year's Eve alone reached 53, 39% less than the 92 counted in 2022.
He added that during the validity of the protection plan, in which some 100,000 officials have been deployed, the number of people burned It reached 145, compared to 201 from 2022, 28% less.
Other emergencies attended during this period were 35 water rescues, 22 mountain rescues and 122 fires.
In traffic controls, 135 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during the Christmas and New Year holidays. At least untilOn December 25, there were 1,782 drunk drivers arrested in 2023.
EFE
