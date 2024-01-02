Supermassive Games, as we well know, is working on The Dark Pictures Anthology Directive 8020. The sci-fi horror game has been presented but we have no information regarding a release date, just as we don't know much about what we can expect. With the arrival of the new year, however, the development team has created a very short teaser which makes us think that news could arrive in the short term.
As you can see below, Supermassive Games has shared a video in which we can see a purple planet. Although not specified, it is clearly related to The Dark Pictures Anthology Directive 8020but unfortunately it doesn't tell us anything new.
Obviously a teaser of this type is not accidental and leads us to believe that news for The Dark Pictures Anthology Directive 8020 is on the way. We just have to wait.
The Dark Pictures Anthology and Directive 8020, the details
The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of narrative horror games in which the focus is the freedom of choice of the player who controls various characters and decides their fate voluntarily or involuntarily. The saga began with Man of Medan, and then continued with Little Hope, House of Ashes and The Devil in Me.
The Dark Pictures Anthology Directive 8020 it will be the beginning of the second “season” of the series and this time we will go to space. The game was announced via the credits of The Devil in Me.
#Dark #Pictures #Anthology #Directive #Supermassive #shares #teaser
Leave a Reply