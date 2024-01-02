Supermassive Games, as we well know, is working on The Dark Pictures Anthology Directive 8020. The sci-fi horror game has been presented but we have no information regarding a release date, just as we don't know much about what we can expect. With the arrival of the new year, however, the development team has created a very short teaser which makes us think that news could arrive in the short term.

As you can see below, Supermassive Games has shared a video in which we can see a purple planet. Although not specified, it is clearly related to The Dark Pictures Anthology Directive 8020but unfortunately it doesn't tell us anything new.

Obviously a teaser of this type is not accidental and leads us to believe that news for The Dark Pictures Anthology Directive 8020 is on the way. We just have to wait.