Tuesday, January 2, 2024, 07:53



The 2023 Christmas Lottery was held a few days ago and like every year the children of San Ildefonso were the main protagonists of every house in Spain and practically every corner of the country on December 22 with the extraction of the balls from the draw. It is difficult to find people who, to a greater or lesser extent, do not participate in the Christmas Lottery with a tenth and that makes the draw numbers and the prizes associated with them the main topic of conversation during these days. The images of celebration in front of the lottery administrations with champagne and cider bathing those who celebrate their fortune in the draw are also inseparably associated with each Christmas. Once the draw has passed, the best way to check if your tickets have a prize is by entering the LA TRUTH tool and in just a few seconds you will know if you are one of the lucky ones in the draw.

Since the sale of the Christmas Lottery begins in July and ends on December 21 at 10:00 p.m., many people deposit their hopes and fantasize that the tenth they have in their hands will change their lives or, at least, make it easier for them. much their economic situation. However, although everyone looks at the five numbers on which they place their hopes, few pay close attention to the table that illustrates the tenths and which changes every year. And the design of the tickets has changed a lot since the origin of the draw, in the mid-18th century, when they did not present any type of decoration. It was already in the middle of the 19th century when workers from the Royal Mint were in charge of making engravings on the tenths, a tradition that at the beginning of the last century included borders that served as decoration.

As the years went by, the size of the bill grew and in 1960 it was decided to homogenize the design and decorate them, so thematic series were established. The design we know today was established in 1986 and contains an image and text explaining it. Artists of the importance of Hieronymus Bosch, El Greco, Velázquez and Goya have been protagonists of the tenths when their works have been represented. For the 2023 draw, the designers chose a work from the Prado Museum archive and this time it is 'The Nativity', which is part of a triptych from the 15th century.

'The Nativity', created by the artist Maestro de Sopetrán, the name given to its author, an anonymous Hispano-Flamento painter, dates back to around the year 1470. It depicts Saint Joseph and the Virgin Mary adoring the baby Jesus. in a stable, accompanied by angels, shepherds and the Three Wise Men. The work measures 103 centimeters high by 60 centimeters wide and contains the inscription of the word 'glory' in the upper central part.

How to check the tenths



Surely now, after knowing in more detail the illustration that appears on the tickets, the image that appears will have more importance or, at least, when you see the ticket you will notice something more than the five numbers. However, the most important thing is to know if the tenth has been awarded and for that THE TRUTH has its tool to quickly check if you have been one of the lucky ones. To do this you just have to click here and write the number of your tenth. Then click on the check button and you will automatically know if you are one of the winners. Everyone wants the Gordo because it is the most economically important prize, but there are others that give significant amounts of money and that will surely bring enormous joy if you are one of the lucky ones.

In any case, and if luck is not on your side or you want to increase your profits, in just four days the Children's Lottery and there is another good opportunity to win a prize. It is true that the amounts are smaller, although not unimportant, but there is also a greater chance that you will win some amount than in the draw on December 22. It should be remembered that the first prize distributes 200,000 euros per tenth, the second 75,000 and 25,000 for the third. In addition, there are many possibilities to win amounts ranging from 3,500 euros in the two four-figure extractions to 200 for the banknotes whose last number is the same as the one obtained in the first and second special single-figure extraction.