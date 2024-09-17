The Step.– The City of El Paso has been awarded two major grants from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) aimed at improving the safety, efficiency and sustainability of El Paso International Airport (ELP).

The grants, totaling $27.7 million, will fund essential infrastructure improvements as part of the FAA’s nationwide initiative to support airport modernization through the Fiscal Year 2024 Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and Fiscal Year 2023 Supplemental Discretionary Grants.

The City’s successful applications reflect its strong collaboration with the FAA, leveraging data and shovel-ready projects. These improvements will strengthen the airport’s capabilities, ensuring long-term benefits for passengers and operators.

“We are excited to receive these FAA grants, which will improve the safety and efficiency of our airport, while supporting the long-term growth of our city and region,” said Mayor Oscar Leeser. “Our success in securing these federal funds reflects our commitment to improving critical infrastructure without relying on local tax dollars. These projects are a testament to how we continue to make strategic improvements that benefit our community and position El Paso for future success.”

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar also expressed her satisfaction in announcing a $26.8 million FAA grant awarded to the City of El Paso. “As the only representative from our region to vote for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, I am proud to see how this legislation impacts the lives of so many El Pasoans. By investing in projects that improve both safety and sustainability, we are not only improving our airport, but also ensuring a stronger, more resilient future for our entire community,” she said.

Five Node Intersection Remediation — $26.8 million

This project seeks to streamline a complex taxiway intersection, improving both safety and efficiency. The FAA’s Runway Safety Action Team (RSAT), which includes FAA staff, ELP personnel, and local stakeholders, identified this area as a high-risk point. In response, ELP committed to remedying the problem with significant funding support from the FAA. Construction is expected to begin in January 2025, and will include:

– Reduction of taxiway intersections to optimize aircraft movement.

– Separation of commercial airline traffic from general aviation traffic.

– Elimination of unnecessary pavements to improve operational flow.

Terminal Roof Resiliency Phase II — $813,000

This project will focus on refurbishing the central section of the terminal roof, focusing on improving energy efficiency in key areas such as the security checkpoint and terminal concourse. Work on this phase will begin in spring 2025.

