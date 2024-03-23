More precisely, Corden said : “I know they made some prototypes for a handheld console.” So he specified that these are new prototypes, not the ones that have been talked about several times in the past.

Microsoft would be working on prototype of the fairy tale Portable Xbox . Journalist Jez Corden reported it in the latest episode of the Xbox Two podcast, in which he took the experimentation for granted.

An inevitable project?

The future of the console market goes beyond the living room

As specified by Corden himself, the existence of the prototypes does not mean that the aforementioned console will arrive on the market. More simply, it is being tested and evaluated.

Corden then specified that it is not one cloud consolebut of an Xbox with native hardware.

It is difficult to give any details at this stage, also because there are no confirmations from the Redmond company of the validity of what has been stated. It is true that the portable device market is more alive than ever and Microsoft may want to enter it in some way. Let's just think about the success of Nintendo Switch or that of Steam Deck and the competition it has generated in the space of a couple of years.

It must also be said that currently the console market is stagnant. So launching products like this could be a way to generate some interest in the sector again.

That said, nothing is certain for now. Phil Spencer, the head of Microsoft's gaming division, has spoken in the past about the arrival of new Xbox hardware, without specifying which one. We'll see if it will be a new living room console, a portable one or a hybrid machine like the Nintendo Switch.