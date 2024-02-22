Fans of 'The Babysitter' have plenty of reasons to celebrate, since Netflix made it official that the successful Mexican series will have season 2. With a video on its official networks, the streaming platform announced to its subscribers that the fiction starring Sandra Echeverria and Ivan Amozurrutia will release a second part. This news, of course, excited all fans of the family comedy, which was widely accepted on the service.

This was reflected in the amount of time in which it was ranked first in the top 10 most viewed series on the platform, and not only in Mexico, but also in several Latin American countries, which is why the announcement of its second season was awaited with quite a bit of expectation.

When is season 2 of 'The Babysitter' coming out?

With a video in which they appear Sandra Echeverria and Ivan Amozurrutia singing in karaoke mode, Netflix announced the second season of 'The babysitter'; however, Nothing was mentioned about the date when the new part of the production will come out.

Likewise, nothing was said regarding the start of recording, but it is presumed that it could repeat the formula of the first installment and premiere around the Christmas dates of 2024 or at the beginning of 2025.

This famous production, which was under the direction of Carolina Rivera and Sebastián Sariñana, For several weeks it was ranked as the leader of the top 10 of the most popular series in various Latin American countries.while its debut on the non-English global ranking was made with 8.2 million views and stayed there for 4 weeks.

What is the series 'The Babysitter' about?

The plot of 'The babysitter' revolves around Jimena, a successful executive who tries to balance her career with raising three children while dealing with a divorce and professional obstacles. Faced with this situation, she will find support in Gaby, a childcare worker in whom she finds support and with whom, unexpectedly, a romance arises.

The story of this fiction was a resounding success because it does not follow conventional gender stereotypes and expresses a message of empowerment. This, added to how fun it is, opened the doors of homes in various places around the world.

How many episodes does 'The Babysitter' (Netflix) have?

The first season of 'The Nanny' has a total of 10 episodes, which have a duration that fluctuates between 30 and 36 minutes. This situation could be repeated for the second season, although nothing is confirmed in this regard.

What is the cast of 'The Babysitter'?

Sandra Echeverría as Jimena

Iván Amozurrutia as Gabriel

José María Torre as Joaquín

Diana Bovio as Brenda

Anthony Giulietti as Leo

Cassandra Iturralde as Sofia

Alexander Tavizón as Santiago

Moisés Arizmendi as Rogelio

Eugenio Montessoro as Ernesto

Sara Isabel Quintero as Martha

Alfredo Huereca as Don Julio

Maru Bravo as Romina

Sofia Diaz as Mitch

Renata Canales as Tania

Regina Cedeño as Ana Lau.

