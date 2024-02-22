I am summoned from afar in my many and frequent travels by cities that are the birthplace of the heads and minds of enlightened people who have illuminated the world with their thought, art, or leadership in creativity, invention, and exploration. They may not all be cities but rather villages, and sometimes a small area within a broad sector, but it is great for what it has produced. Such places in particular, I insist on visiting them and paying attention to them, even if I lean on the stick of arrogance. Indeed, sometimes curiosity kills me if my wish of seeing them is not fulfilled. They are cities, villages, or the birthplaces of great and enlightened writers, thinkers, and artists, whether in the Arab world, Europe, or the rest of the world. Countries of the world with its vast continents.

One of these cities that I fell in love with as a boy is a city whose name has a resonance and whose presence has a different rhythm. It is “Maarat al-Numan” in Syria, the home of the poet of philosophers and the philosopher of poets, Abu al-Ala al-Maarri, and to which he belongs. It is a quiet and beautiful city awakened by ancient wars and the recent war, and devastated by fighting. “Abu Al-Ala’s head” is spared from it, and regardless of whether the perpetrator is a member of a group, a group separated from another group, a militant faction, or a gang that wants to assassinate the symbols of history and civilization, or an agenda that wants to overturn historical facts in favor of those who oppose the Arabs, whatever the perpetrator is, all that he is capable of is that he dared. A sinner, he shared, inflated in the air, on a statue that reminded people of the beautiful work and genius of this creator who belonged to his city, “Maarat al-Numan.” He cut off his head, the head that had made them miserable, and he belittled their heads that they had carried on their shoulders since distant history, and he saw their reality with his insight, not with the sight that he lacked, as he frowned. He was young as a result of smallpox, which took away the light from the eyes, but it increased his heart and mind with light, knowledge, and deep faith in the worlds of the universe and its cognitive secrets.

At one time, a visitor to “Maarat al-Numan” would not enter it unless he wanted to say hello to the blind sheikh or the prisoner, and he could not leave it without saying goodbye to the philosopher of poets, and the poet of philosophers with words as simple as supplication and hope. Today, when hired gunmen enter it, The first of the innocent people killed was “Abu Al-Ala”, who lived on a marble base, in his yellowish-brown robes and turban. They pierced the statue with bullets in its storeroom, took it down from its roof, and cut off the head. Perhaps this is not the first misfortune of “Abu Al-Ala” with these cranky people and strangers. They fought him alive, and accused him of heresy when they did not follow his words and did not understand his philosophy. How easy it is to stone or throw stones in the face of another, and how difficult it is to confess a sin.

These muhtasibah came wanting to try “Abu Al-Ala” for the crime of takfir, not with the logic of thinking. His contemporaries and those who met him had broader understandings and knowledge, and their space was freer, more thought-provoking, and more controversial. As for the followers of the “new religious inquisition,” they are a weapon without thought, and a head without awareness. They have legs with which they walk, minds with which they do not think, and hearts with which they do not understand. They are the schools of memorization, transmission, indoctrination and writing. They all studied “Al-Ma’arri” in their schools, but it is preceded by the phrase “I seek refuge in God,” and followed by the phrase “May God curse him” when they abandon their guides, guardians, and naqi’i. The melancholy is among them, and they mislead them, while they believe that they are being led to the path of guidance.

We can only count Al-Ma'arri as one of the martyrs of the last war. During his life, he was a rebel against the world, and against the sycophants, the intellectuals, the lords of interests, and those who lacked morals and chivalry. He excelled in poetry when he was eleven years old, and he secluded himself and devoted himself to studying until he was twenty years old, and he reached a high status. In language, literature, and knowledge, his grandfather was a judge, and his father was one of those who excelled in knowledge and literature, as did his paternal uncles and uncles. His brother was an ascetic poet, but genius sided with Abu Al-Ala and he excelled them all. He is considered one of the poets of humanity, and his literary heritage amounts to universality. He lived ascetic, secluded, contemplative, and contemplative. In matters of creation, time, and man… he used to say:

“Two people of the earth; One with a mind without religion, and another with religion who has no mind.” And tomorrow we will continue.